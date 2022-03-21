Family of man shot, killed on train in Lee’s Summit suing Amtrak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Richie Terrell Aaron Jr., 30, is suing Amtrak for negligence in the wrongful death of Aaron.

Aaron was fatally shot Jan. 14, 2022 , on an Amtrak train while at the Lee’s Summit station.

Despite passengers notifying train personnel of multiple gunshots and the extent of Aaron’s injuries, court documents state the train departed for the Independence stop, which is at least 16 minutes away.

By the time the train reached Independence, it was too late for emergency medical services to aid Aaron, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Aaron’s spouse at the time Breayonna Aaron is suing Amtrak on behalf of Richie Aaron and their three children — ages 4, 8 and 11 — for negligence including failure to respond timely, provide sufficient emergency aid, adequately hire and/or train employees on life-threatening emergencies and implement reasonable security measures, among other shortcomings.

Also named as a defendant in the suit is Marquise Webb, 21.

Webb shot Aaron, whom he did not know, while onboard and fled on foot from the Lee's Summit station.

Court documents state Webb was described as having puffy, bloodshot eyes and appeared to be high on drugs when he boarded in Normal, Illinois, where he was involved with a carjacking before boarding.

Additionally, Webb was not searched nor fully questioned upon boarding as to why he purchased two tickets for the same trip.

Webb is charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of vehicle hijacking and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

He is named in the suit for breaching the duty of reasonable care to not cause bodily harm to Aaron as well as intentional assault and battery.

Currently, Webb is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on $500,000 cash-only bond.

Breayonna Aaron has requested a jury trial.

Specified damages in the lawsuit include lost wages, deprivation of support, funeral and burial expenses and deprivation of companionship.

The family is seeking an excess of $100 million.

