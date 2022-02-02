Man facing 5 charges in fatal shooting on Amtrak train in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in a shooting that left a man dead on an Amtrak train in Lee's Summit last month.

Marquise L. Webb, 21, is facing five charges in connection to the incident that left Richie T. Aaron Jr., 30, dead.

Among those charges include one count of second degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of vehicle hijacking and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, detectives interviewed witnesses, one who was a conductor of the train.

The conductor provided detectives with tickets from the trip, two which belonged to Webb and indicated he was heading to Kansas City.

Three other people were also recorded to be heading to Kansas City and detectives accounted for them all with the exception of Webb.

Detectives observed Webb had boarded the train in Normal, Illinois. Surveillance video reviewed from the Amtrak stop in Normal identified Webb.

Investigators later used cellphone surveillance to track Webb down to the 1600 block of Bushman Drive.

When officers conducted a search warrant for the cellphone at the location, Webb allegedly pointed a gun at police.

An hours-long standoff ensued before Webb eventually gave himself up to police.

