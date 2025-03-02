Family statement released Sunday on crime spree that killed two adults, one child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime friend of the family of a child murdered on Friday and that child's mother, wounded by gunfire, released a statement Sunday on the deadly Northland crime spree.

"The family appreciates everyone for their prayers and support during this time. We want to give our sympathy to the other victim and their family. As of right now, we are still all in shock and taking it day by day and Mercedes is recovering from her injuries. The family is doing the best as expected with the love and support from everyone. We have started a GoFundMe to help with future expenses. All funeral costs for her son Giuliani have been taken care of. All funds raised will go directly to her and her daughters during this difficult time. Thank you again to everyone."

Katie Marron, a family friend of more than 20 years, sent the statement to KSHB 41.

Officers shot and killed George C. Manning, the suspect who shot and killed a woman in a Riverside car wash and shot and killed 12-year-old Giuliani Calderon in his Riverside home.

Manning also shot and wounded Mercedes Ontiveros, the mother of Giuliani Calderon.

Ontiveros is being treated at a hospital

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning after Manning took his five-year-old daughter from her Riverside, Mo., home.

Manning dropped the child off with family members before returning to Riverside and the deadly confrontation with police.

The name of the woman killed in the car wash has not been released.

