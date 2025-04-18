Father, son, charged in deadly dog attack last November in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors announced Friday they’ve charged a father and son in connection to a deadly dog attack last November in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, police responded to the 3200 block of East 80th Street on reports of an animal attack.

Police were told multiple dogs were attacking the victim, whose family identified to KSHB 41 News as Chris Culbertson.

A second victim contacted police and told them she was also attacked.

John R. Thibeaux II and John R. Thibeaux are each charged with 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter and 2nd-degree assault.

Court documents filed in support of the charges reveal that witnesses told detectives the dogs would regularly roam the neighborhood during which they would attack other pets, exhibit aggressive behavior toward people and, on at least two instances, bit a person.

The documents included text messages which police allege show Thibeaux I knew about the dogs’ behavior.

Both suspects are in custody and are being held on a $100,000 bond. Court information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

