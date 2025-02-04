Suspect taken into custody in connection with fatal dog mauling in South Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, said Tuesday they have taken a person of interest into custody for questioning in connection with a fatal dog attack that occurred in November in southern Kansas City.

On Nov. 2, Chris Culbertson was killed by a pack of dogs on E. 80th Street.

"Detectives will continue to work very closely with the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office as the investigation continues, in order to provide the best-case file to prosecutors for consideration of applicable charges," a KCPD spokesperson stated.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed that while an individual is in custody for questioning, no formal charges have been filed at this time.

“The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and KCPD Detectives continue to work closely on the investigation of the tragic death that occurred on Nov. 2, 2024, involving a fatal dog attack. As part of ongoing efforts to gather additional evidence, an individual was taken into custody for questioning. No specific charges have been determined at this time. “

Angela Culbertson, Chris's sister, spoke with KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis Tuesday and expressed her hope for justice.

"I pray every day that justice is brought," Culbertson said. "I know it won't bring my brother back, but I will not stop until we get justice. I hope this arrest is the start of changes to the animal ordinance laws so no other family has to go through this pain and the loss of a loved one. They [the person of interest] should never be able to own an animal ever again."

