FBI investigates 3rd KC metro bank robbery in 2 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBI agents are investigating a Monday afternoon credit union robbery in Independence.

The suspect handed a teller a note demanding money around 3:15 p.m. at the Community America Credit Union, 3100 Missouri 291 Highway.

The robber did not pull out a gun and no one was injured, according to an FBI news release.

He darted from the bank with an unknown amount money.

The FBI said the suspect is a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

He wore a long sleeve shirt, baseball cap and black and white sneakers, according to the FBI.

A man robbed a Bank of America branch June 2 in at 10100 E. U.S. 350 in Raytown.

The robber gave the teller a note demanding money, did not show a weapon and left the bank with an unknown amount of money.

A man also robbed the Security Bank of Kansas City branch at 1101 SW 3rd St., on May 24 in Lee's Summit.

The robber demanded money, grabbed the cash and left the bank.

No weapon displayed and no one hurt.

The FBI is investigating whether the three robberies are related.

