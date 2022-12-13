FBI offers $10k for tips leading to arrest of escaped Cass County Jail inmates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez, who "forcibly" escaped from the Cass County Jail on Dec. 5.

In addition to the $10,000 reward from the FBI, there is a $5,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals .

There are also billboards being displayed at six locations throughout the Kansas City area to assist with locating Perez-Martinez and Sparks.

The two inmates escaped around 10:22 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Steven Lydell Williams Sr., 64, was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with aiding or assisting escape from confinement for allegedly helping Sparks and Perez-Martinez escape .

Sparks, 33, was in custody on money laundering charges and was convicted on Nov. 7 of criminal conspiracy involving "two murders, multiple violent assaults and distribution of narcotics."

He is described as a White man with blue eyes and multiple tattoos, including an abdomen tattoo that says "northeast" and sleeves on both of his arms. He weighs around 185 pounds.

Perez-Martinez was in custody on drug possession. He pled guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and money laundering on July 11.

Perez-Martinez is described by authorities as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and multiple tattoos. He weighs around 130 pounds.

The FBI warns the public to contact law enforcement and not confront Sparks or Perez-Martinez if found. They are considered armed and dangerous. The FBI Kansas City says the two men are not believed to be together following their escape.

Anyone with information can report it to 1-800-CALL-FBI or online .

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .