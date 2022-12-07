Feds allege Kansas City man helped 2 inmates escape from Cass County Jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors allege a Kansas City, Missouri, man helped two inmates escape Monday from the Cass County Jail.

Trevor Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, "forcibly escaped" the jail around 10:22 p.m. on Monday and have yet to be captured.

Steven Lydell Williams Sr., 64, was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in helping Sparks and Martinez's escape.

Williams has been charged with aiding or assisting escape from confinement, a Class D felony. Both Sparks and Perez-Martinez face one count of escape from confinement, a Class D felony, according to a U.S. District Court criminal complaint.

Williams, Spark and Perez-Martinez could face five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the charges announced Wednesday.

Investigators reviewed Sparks' phone records from jail, which included a call with Williams in the hours before the escape.

Sparks told Williams in a call around 8 p.m. to wait for him and Martinez at a convenience store located in the 1900 block of West Mechanic Street in Harrisonville.

During a call shortly after 9 p.m., Sparks told Williams to park at a diesel pump at the gas station and not to leave until "they" get there.

Sparks told Williams he and Martinez would arrive between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m., but that Williams should wait even if they've yet to arrive by 10:45 p.m.

Before the escape, Williams told Spark that he'd be in a "white 30."

Investigators uncovered surveillance that showed a white SUV pull in to the convenience store parking lot and park near the diesel pumps. The video didn't show anyone enter or exit the vehicle before it pulled away at 10:31 p.m.

When Williams was arrested shortly before noon Tuesday morning, he was driving a 2001 Mercedes Benz SUV, which matched the vehicle seen at the Casey's.

Sparks and Martinez were later seen with Williams at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Citadel Drive in KCMO. The residence is connected to Williams.

The trio left Williams' apartment at 12:37 a.m., but Williams returned without Sparks and Perez-Martinez.

Williams told investigators that he bought methamphetamine from Sparks. He also said that he gave Sparks access to a garage at a separate location, where Sparks allegedly stored a Black Dodge Challenger with a body inside in August 2018.

Williams previously told investigators that he wasn't an accomplice of Sparks, who was convicted for running a violent, multi-million dollar meth ring linked to two murders.

