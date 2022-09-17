Federal court filing Friday details 7 more alleged victims of former KCK police detective Roger Golubski

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal court filing Friday revealed seven more women who claim they were victimized by former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski.

The women's stories are included in a motion that argues Golubski should remain in custody pending a trial.

"Detention is necessary because clear and convincing evidence establishes that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of other people or the community," the court filing states. "The government therefore seeks to detain the defendant pending trial."

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Sept. 14 charging Golubski sexually assaulted two victims, including a minor child, while a police officer.

"There is no condition or combination of conditions to reasonably assure the safety of other people or the community, and therefore this Court can and should continue to detain the defendant pending trial." the court filing states.

Friday's filing reveals one of the seven new women said she contacted Golubski for help with a traffic ticket.

He told her he would have the ticket dropped and asked her to lunch, the filing states.

During lunch, Golubski allegedly made sexually suggestive comments and offered to take the woman to a motel for sex.

She refused and thought Golubski would driver her home.

The filing states he drove to a cemetery and once again tried to have sex with the woman.

Golubski allegedly let the woman out of his car and told her he would "get her" if she told anyone and "they will believe me before they will ever f***** believe you, according to the court document.

Another woman claims Golubski told her he offered to keep her brothers out of trouble and offered to pay her money for sex, the filing states.

The woman states those close to her began to get in trouble with police after her refusal.

Golubski is scheduled to be in federal court in Topeka on Monday.

