Federal judge sets trial date for Northland teen charged in Kansas City Tesla arson case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge set a trial date in 2026 in the case against a Northland teen charged with setting two Tesla Cybertrucks on fire earlier this year.

Owen McIntire, 19, was charged in April with malicious destruction of property and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm in connection with the burning of two Cybertrucks at the Tesla dealership in Kansas City, Missouri.

Federal prosecutors allege McIntire, who was home on spring break during the alleged offense, used a Molotov cocktail late in the evening on March 17 to set the two vehicles on fire .

FBI, ATF, KCPD continue investigation of Cybertruck fire at Kansas City Tesla dealership

Court documents filed in support of the charges said surveillance video was key in identifying McIntire as the suspect.

Judge Jill A. Morris ruled Monday to set the trial date for Aug. 10, 2026, after receiving a request for a delay from McIntire’s attorneys. The attorneys said they needed more time to “obtain and review discovery, contemplate and prepare necessary motions, engage experts, and otherwise prepare for trial.”

In late April, a judge allowed McIntire to post bond in the case while awaiting trial.

A pretrial conference is set for July 22, 2026.

