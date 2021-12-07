Former Greenwood, Missouri, police chief sentenced for assaulting handcuffed man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former Greenwood, Missouri, police chief has been sentenced for assaulting a handcuffed man who had already been restrained by police.

Greg Hallgrimson has been sentenced to five years of probation for the incident, where court documents said Hallgrimson threw a man to the ground and hit him in the face while he was restrained, sitting handcuffed in a chair.

The man in the incident may have been a father who tried to drown his baby , according to previous KSHB 41 reporting.

Hallgrimson resigned in June 2019 from the police force after allegations he had assaulted the man surfaced.

