Former Olathe North choir teacher appears in court on sex crime charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Olathe North High School choir teacher Micah Horton appeared before a Johnson County District Court judge for the first time on Wednesday.

Last week, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Horton, 35, with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of unlawful sexual relations.

During a brief video hearing Wednesday, Horton told Judge Thomas Sutherland he planned to hire an attorney. Horton remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Horton is scheduled to return to court for another hearing on March 21.

According to a criminal complaint, Horton allegedly committed the crimes between Dec. 7, 2023, and Feb. 12, 2024, with a student at the school. The victim is listed as being born in 2007.

After receiving word of the alleged crimes, school officials notified law enforcement and launched an investigation.

Horton was fired from the school on Feb. 27 after the Olathe Board of Education met in a special meeting.

