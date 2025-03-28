Former Olathe North choir teacher sentenced to over 5 years in prison for child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former choir teacher at Olathe North High School was sentenced to over five years in prison on Friday for child sex crimes involving students.

Micah Barry Horton will serve 68 months in prison on two counts of unlawful sexual relations.

Horton will also be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

He pleaded guilty to the two counts of unlawful sexual relations charges back in January.

The Olathe School District first contacted police about Horton's behavior on Feb. 13, 2024, according to court documents.

School officials learned Horton had exchanged messages on the social media app Snapchat with three students.

Investigators discovered that the messages included sexually explicit photos of both Horton and one of the students.

Horton was also involved in a physical relationship with one of the students, starting in November 2023.

Investigators met with Horton at his home on Feb. 26, 2024, and he was fired from the school a day later, after the district became aware of his behavior.

