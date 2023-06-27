Former Olathe Northwest High School teacher sentenced to probation in sex crime case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Olathe Northwest High School teacher and coach was sentenced to three years probation Tuesday in a sex crime case involving a former student.

Steven Mesa, 48, pleaded guilty in April in Johnson County District Court to one count of unlawful sexual relations.

Two other counts of the same crime were previously dismissed by prosecutors.

Court documents state the consensual relationship took place between July 1 and Aug. 26, 2022, with a student aged 16 or older.

Mesa will have to register as a sex offender and surrender his teaching license.

Olathe Public Schools hired Mesa on Aug. 6, 2001.

When charges were filed, the district released a statement.

"Although we are unable to comment in detail on personnel matters, we can share that our administration was recently made aware of allegations of misconduct by Steve Mesa. Upon learning of these allegations, the district took swift action to place Mesa on leave, refer the matter to local law enforcement, conduct an investigation, and make the recommendation of termination to the Board of Education. The Board of Education took immediate action, and at the September Board meeting, Mesa was terminated.





"Olathe Public Schools takes all allegations of staff misconduct very seriously. We will not tolerate anything that impacts the well-being or safety of our students or staff. We have processes and procedures in place, including working closely with local law enforcement to investigate and address these situations in accordance with our board policies, state and federal laws. We are committed to ensuring that our students are educated in a safe environment." Olathe Public Schools

