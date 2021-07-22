Former Park Hill football coach appears in court on statutory rape charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Park Hill School District football coach charged with statutory rape appeared Thursday in Clay County court.

Josh Hood pleaded not guilty in June to the charges, which allege that he was involved in an incident on Jan. 1, 2010, with someone younger than 14 years old.

The case was continued to Sept. 9, and Hood was ordered to appear in court at that time.

If convicted, Hood could spend up to seven years in prison and be fined up to $5,000.

He currently is out on a $100,000 bond and was placed on house arrest with an electronic monitoring device, according to court documents. As part of his bond agreement, Hood also cannot possess any firearms or ammunition and is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victim, any member of the victim’s family or “any witness endorsed by the state,” according to court documents.

Hood was first charged in December in Jackson County on eight counts, including five counts second-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree statutory rape, attempted second-degree statutory rape and second-degree child molestation. He has since reached a plea deal in that case.

Hood had worked for the Park Hill School District since 2013.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .