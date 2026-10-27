Former priest at Curé of Ars Catholic Church pleads guilty to theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former priest pleaded guilty Tuesday in Johnson County District Court to one count of theft of $25,000 to $100,000 from church funds he used for vacations, travel and other activities.

"The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has learned that Father Richard Storey has pleaded guilty to theft in excess of $100,000, severity level 7, a non-person, non-drug felony," according to a statement Tuesday from the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. "As part of the plea agreement, Fr. Storey has paid restitution in the amount of $159,362.92 to Curé of Ars Parish. On behalf of the archdiocese, Archbishop Shawn McKnight expresses his deep sadness at this news and asks the faithful to keep all those impacted by this matter in their prayers."

Storey resigned from the church in September 2025 after the Prairie Village Police Department investigated a different charge against him.

In the Tuesday statement, the archdiocese stated that it fulfilled its commitment to "responsible stewardship and appropriate due diligence" in part by enlisting an "independent outside firm in July to review its financial processes."

"Following today’s guilty plea, the archdiocese will now initiate a preliminary canonical (Church) investigation into all the allegations involving Fr. Storey, including the financial matter that was the subject of the plea agreement and the allegation involving an adult victim," the archdiocese said.

Results of the investigation will be shared with the Archdiocesan Finance Council Audit Committee for consideration, per the archdiocese.

"They will then present their findings and assessment to the Promoter of Justice, who will recommend any further canonical action to Archbishop McKnight, at which point he will decide on subsequent measures," according to the statement.

Storey is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2027.

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