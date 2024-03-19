Former Ray County Sheriff charged with interfering with arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd Tuesday announces charges against former Ray County Sheriff Garry Bush.

According to a press release from Zahnd’s office, police in Richmond, Missouri — about 45 miles northeast of Kansas City — were arresting an allegedly armed man acting erratically on Jan. 25, 2024, at the Branded Steakhouse.

Zahnd says his office reviewed body camera footage which showed the armed man — who at that point had had his weapon cleared — walk away from a second officer and toward Bush and raise his left hand.

Bush allegedly stepped in front of another officer who attempted to intervene and pushed him back, allegedly saying “don’t do it,” and “don’t start.”

Bush was charged with misdemeanor interfering with arrest and was given a summons to appear in court.

Zahnd’s office took the case after being appointed a special prosecuting attorney given any potential conflict of interest among judges in Ray County.

Current Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers — who took over as Sheriff when Bush decided not to run for re-election in 2020 — is on administrative leave and prohibited from carrying out the duties of the office after the Missouri Attorney General’s office alleged misconduct.

Childers has until March 28 to respond to the allegations in court.

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick gave the county a rating of “poor” in an audit released in October 2023.

"The missing money and several questionable purchases made by the previous administration in the Ray County Sheriff's Office make it clear that office needed significant improvements to its accounting procedures to ensure taxpayer dollars aren't mismanaged or stolen," Fitzpatrick said of Bush’s time in office. "I'm glad to see county officials and the current sheriff have responded positively to our findings, and I encourage them to continue working to implement the audit recommendations that will make their government more efficient and effective."

—

