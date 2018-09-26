Former Shawnee councilman, Olathe teacher accused of sex crime gets bond reduced

GARDNER, Kansas -- Former Shawnee City Councilman Justin Adrian on Wednesday made his first court appearance after his arrest for alleged sexual relations with a student at the Olathe school where he teaches.

Adrian, 33, appeared before a judge via video conference from the detention center in Gardner.

Adrian is charged with unlawful sexual relations with a student. The alleged incident happened on Sept. 7 at Olathe East High School.

The alleged victim was 16 or older, which is the age of consent in Kansas. However, in Kansas, it is against the law for a teacher to have a consensual sexual relationship with a student at their school.

Adrian resigned from his Shawnee City Council seat on Sept. 12. He is currently on administrative leave from his job as a social sciences teacher at Olathe East.

Olathe School Board members are expected to decide at their Oct. 4 meeting if Adrian will keep or lose his teaching job.

At the court hearing Wednesday, the judge reduced Adrian’s bond from $250,000 to $50,000.