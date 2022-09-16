Former U.S. Attorney explains why feds got involved in Roger Golubski case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former U.S. Attorney says Roger Golubski previously ducked state and local indictments, and that is why the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved in his case.

Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective, is accused of using his role in law enforcement to violate the civil rights of at least two victims.

Steve McAllister, a former U.S. Attorney who initiated the federal investigation into Golubski, said there could be dozens other victims too.

McAllister said the FBI was paying close attention to Golubski.

"Well the feds have kind of had their eye on Golubski for sometime, but it never really pursued an investigation," he said. "When I was a U.S. Attorney, I had a meeting with what they call the SAC — or the special agent in charge of the FBI — and asked if they would be willing to open a full-blown investigation to see what we could do after all these years."

Next, the FBI will have to prove that Golubski acted willfully while committing the alleged crimes, according to McAllister.

"What he's accused of are definitely intentional acts, you know rape and forceable behavior towards these female victims," he said.

Golubski is being charged under statute 18 U.S.C Section 242. The statute allows the government to pursue charges even dating back decades.

"What's an advantage for the federal government is, if it involves serious bodily injury or death, there is not statute of limitations," he said.

Some of the allegations against Golubski span over two decades. But because Golubski is an "unusual predator," McAllister isn't surprised by the charges all these years later.

"Maybe not the most common, but he was an unusual predator," he said. "It was certainly believed he engaged in this behavior for a long time."

McAllister said the charges were a long-time coming and hopes to bring justice to Golubski alleged victims.

"He's been sort of infamous and notorious within the community for a long time and just seemed sort of untouchable; it really seemed unfair," McAllister said.

After a three-year investigation, the FBI arrested Golubski early Thursday morning.

During his first court appearance, he pleaded not guilty to the accusations . Golubski is back in court on Sept. 19 for another hearing.

