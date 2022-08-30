Grand jury indicts Joshua Rocha for killing North Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man who allegedly shot and killed North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez during a traffic stop on July 19 has been indicted by a Clay County grand jury.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White announced Tuesday that Joshua Rocha, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Rocha — who confessed when turning himself in , according to court records — is scheduled to appear in court Thursday and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.

