Grandview police seek information on chest style freezer related to murder investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are hoping to speak with people who may have contacted a man accused of murdering Kensie Aubry .

In a press release, the department said it's looking for anyone who talked to Michael Hendricks over social media. This includes through Facebook or Craigslist.

Hendricks is one of two people accused in the death of Aubry. He faces one count of first-degree murder along with other charges.

A woman, Maggie Ybarra, is also charged in Aubry's death after her remains were found buried at a home in Grain Valley.

The department specifically wants information on a chest style freezer that may have been sold by Hendricks in the spring of 2021.

Below is a picture of what the freezer may look like:

Provided Chest freezer

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grandview Det. Larkey at (816)-316-4910

