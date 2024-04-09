Holden man killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. 50 Highway, just west of Columbus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Holden man was killed in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 50 Highway, just west of Columbus, Missouri.

36-year-old Ronnie R. Joy was driving a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle around 5:54 a.m. Monday on U.S. 50.

The motorcyclist attempted to pass a 2023 Ford F-150, but struck the front driver's side of the truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle overturned and Joy was ejected.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, per MSHP.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.