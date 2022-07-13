KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police believe they've found the car that hit an 11-year-old girl during a Fourth of July celebration, but so far, no charges have been filed.

Zy'Najsia "Nae" Nunnally, who was hit by the car, says it's a miracle she's alive.

"I thought I was dying," Nunnally told KSHB 41 News on Tuesday. "A lot of people that go through what I went through, they're not here anymore. So, for me to be here, it's just like, it's a blessing."

Nunnally's world changed as she was setting off a firework on the Fourth of July.

"I was trying to light it and then after that, everything just went black, and then I woke up to everybody screaming my name," Nunnally said.

A car hit her so violently it sent her flying into the air.

The driver kept going, blowing through a stop sign at east 85th Street and Prospect Avenue to get away.

"I don't want anybody to have to go through this," Nunnally said. "I don't even want my family to have to go through it, it's sad."

Nunnally suffered a broken femur and a head injury.

Doctors have told her family it may be six months, instead of three, before she can walk on her own.

"The aftermath is as hurtful as it was to watch it happen," Champayne Henderson, Nunnally's mother, said.

According to a search warrant, an anonymous tip led police to the car they believe struck Nunnally.

"You are the first step to finding the person that did this and getting her justice," Henderson said. "I thank you so much."

That tipster said the car was parked at a house off Garfield Avenue and east 79th Street.

On Thursday, July 7, detectives discovered a white 2015 Cadillac sedan underneath a tarp. It had damage to the passenger side.

The homeowner told police his daughter called on the afternoon of July 6 and asked him if she could drop off the car.

As of now, no one is facing charges.

"Go turn yourself in. It may be hard on you to leave your children, but it was so hard on me to see you hit my daughter and keep on going," Henderson said.

She adds police are waiting on DNA evidence in their investigation.

"I can't do anything anymore. I can barely take a shower and it's just wrong. Why would you do it?" Nunnally said.

Her mother has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with costs in the long recovery Nunnally has ahead of her.

