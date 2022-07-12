KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, may have found a vehicle linked to a hit-and-run that injured a girl on the Fourth of July.

Zy'Najsia "Nae" Nunnally, 11, was lighting a firework when she was hit near East 85th Street and Prospect Avenue.

KCPD first put out a call for help in finding a white Cadillac suspected of hitting Nunnally on July 6.

On the day of the crash, detectives located a piece of vehicle and determined it belonged to a Cadillac made from 2015-2018.

According to a KCPD search warrant, the department received a tip about the Cadillac on July 7.

The tipster reported it was parked at a home in the 7900 block of Garfield Avenue.

Detectives responded to the home and found a vehicle parked in the driveway with a tarp partially covering it.

The wheels of the car had Cadillac emblems on them and detectives observed the car was white.

They knocked on the door of the home and received permission to uncover the car.

Upon doing so, they observed damage the Cadillac's front passenger headlight, front passenger windshield and passenger side rearview mirror.

They also noticed what appeared to be black hair stuck in the damaged passenger side windshield.

Detectives determined the damage was consistent with evidence gathered at the scene of the crash and issued a warrant to seize the vehicle.

