KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle suspected of seriously injuring an 11-year-old girl during a hit-and-run crash on July 4 at Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say the child was lighting fireworks at a Fourth of July celebration, when a vehicle struck the child and fled the scene. The child's mother, Champayne Henderson says she she believes the vehicle was speeding when it hit her daughter, Znajsia "Nae" Nunnally.

Police say the child is in stable condition but is suffering from serious injuries.

KCPD says it is working to identify a vehicle it believes is white with silver rims and a sun roof. The department says they are looking for a newer-model vehicle with four doors that has damage on the front right side.

The car was last seen turning westbound onto East 85th Street from Prospect Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .