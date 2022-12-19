Independence PD investigating 2nd homicide in last 2 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators in Independence are looking for clues in a shooting overnight Monday that left a man dead.

A police spokesperson tells KSHB 41 News that around midnight, officers were called out to the 800 block of E. Pacific Avenue on reports that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It’s the city’s second homicide in as many days. Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police found a man dead in the 1000 block of South Brookside Avenue. No suspect information was available.

Police say they don’t have any suspect information and are hoping for tips from the public. Anyone with information can call the Independence Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

