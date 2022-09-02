Investigation of fatal shooting Thursday leads to charges in October 2021 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Friday that the investigation of a fatal shooting Thursday has led to charges being filed against a man in connection to an October 2021 murder.

Craig D. Moss Jr., 32, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Oct. 16 2021, shooting death of Andre Green, 47.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called Thursday to the 3000 block of Harrison Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Police found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives recovered 9mm shell casings from the scene and were told Moss was involved.

Nearly 11 months earlier, KCPD officers had responded around 3 p.m. on Oct. 16 last year to the 4500 block of Chestnut Avenue . Officers found Green dead at the residence at that time.

Shell casings were also recovered from the Chestnut scene, where witnesses claimed Moss also was involved.

The information led investigators to send shell casings from both incidents to a crime lab.

Results showed the casings from the 2021 and 2022 murders were fired by the same gun, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Moss is being held without bond.

