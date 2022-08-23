Watch Now
Blue Springs police fatally shoot man who previously shot at Cass County deputies

Posted at 5:53 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 19:58:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo  — An investigation is underway after Blue Springs police shot and killed a man on Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Springs Chief of Police Bob Muenz told KSHB 41 the man allegedly shot at Cass County deputies and escaped last week.

The incident happened near NE Sunnyside School Road and NE Mize Road.

According to Muenz, Blue Springs officers were assisting the Cass County Sheriff's Office in apprehending two men.

Muenz said Cass County deputies spotted the two men entering a Walmart in Blue Springs. The deputies did not try to confront them after they went into the store.

When they exited the Walmart, the two men ran from deputies and a foot chase ensued.

The two man continued towards a neighborhood and when Blue Springs officers approached them, one of the men allegedly shot at them.

Two officers returned fire, killing a man. The other person was arrested.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


