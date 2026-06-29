Jackson County prosecutors confirm remains found belong to suspected highway shooter Oscar Sanchez-Munoz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday that human remains found last week belonged to alleged highway shooter Oscar Sanchez-Munoz.

Sanchez-Munoz, 22, was wanted in a string of five shootings during the evening of Tuesday, June 16, starting in the West Bottoms and working east along Interstate 670 and Interstate 70.

One of the victims who was struck near Truman Road and Bennington Avenue, Jeremy Keenan, 43, died from his injuries .

In the hours after the shooting spree, police tracked Sanchez-Munoz to the family’s home and surrounded the property. At some point, a fire broke out at the home.

Despite a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department cadaver dog alerting KCPD personnel of a soft hit on potential human remains the morning after the shootings and fire, a search of all the accessible places failed to turn up any remains.

For several days, police continued to search for Sanchez-Munoz until family members at the house flagged police investigators that they had found likely human remains on Wednesday, June 24.

Police returned to the scene and recovered the remains, saying they assumed they belonged to Sanchez-Munoz.

While the prosecutor’s office statement on Monday confirmed the remains belonged to Sanchez-Munoz, the manner of death is still under review by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Monday’s statement also revealed that prosecutors had filed several felony charges against Sanchez-Munoz on June 23.

“Because the suspect has now been identified as deceased and the legal process for holding a defendant accountable in court can no longer proceed, the typical next step is to dismiss the case,” Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said Monday. “While the case is closed, our commitment to the victims and their families does not end here.”

Read Johnson’s full statement:

Statement on string of highway shootings: pic.twitter.com/TkucF7GJyO — Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson (@JACOProsecutor) June 29, 2026

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