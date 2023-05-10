Jackson Mahomes requests bond modification related to friends, witnesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Mahomes requested a bond modification Friday, so he can have contact with four friends who are witnesses in his aggravated sexual battery case in Johnson County.

Mahomes, a notable social-media influencer with more than 1.1 million TikTok followers and 259,000 Instagram followers, was charged May 2 with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, a Level 5 felony, and one count of battery, a Class B misdemeanor, for unwanted advances of a sexual nature, stemming from a February 2023 incident in Overland Park.

Mahomes was arrested May 3 and booked in the Johnson County Detention Center. He posted a $100,000 bond later that afternoon.

Four of Mahomes’ friends are among the witnesses in the case, according to charging documents.

The bond conditions prohibit Mahomes from having contact with any victims or witnesses in the case, but his attorneys identified four people Mahomes wants excluded from the no-contact order.

All four have “been in contact with the defendant before and after the allegations were made in February of 2023,” according to court documents.

Mahomes and his attorneys provided contact information for the four witnesses/friends and encouraged them to be contacted during the investigation, according to the bond-modification motion.

Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies, asked that he be allowed to contact these four individuals “with the condition that the defendant not discuss the case with any of the aforementioned witnesses.”

Mahomes is barred from commenting on the case, the facts, the victim or her business publicly. He is also subject to drug testing and can’t have alcohol or possess a gun while free on bond.

Mahomes, who is the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is due back in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.