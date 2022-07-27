Watch Now
Johnson County prosecutors drop charges against man accused of killing teen in Mission

Charges against Robert Jones dropped on July 12
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jul 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A Johnson County prosecutor dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man who was accused of shooting and killing a teen in Mission, Kansas, on April 10.

Robert Lewis Jones, 19, was previously charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. A 13-year-old was also injured, but survived the shooting.

The charges against Jones were dismissed on July 12 for the shooting that happened at the Silverwood Apartments.

The Johnson County District Attorney told KSHB 41 News it couldn't comment on why the charges were dismissed pending further investigation.

After his arrest, Mission Chief of Police Dan Madden said the department had received over 100 leads which led to the arrest of Jones.

