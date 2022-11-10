Johnson County Proud Boy to serve jail time for role in Jan. 6 attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, man will serve jail time for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

United States District of Columbia Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Ryan Ashlock to 70 days in federal prison, followed by a year of supervised release for entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground.

Ashlock, who reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in June, was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Roughly a month after the Jan. 6 attack, Ashlock was arrested by federal authorities and charged with conspiracy, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice/Congress, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, all charges except entering and remaining were dismissed. Federal prosecutors had originally asked the judge for 135 days in prison and 60 hours of community service.

Ashlock is one of four Kansas City-area Proud Boys that were the subject of a civil lawsuit filed last December by the District of Columbia in connection to the Jan. 6 attack. Proceedings in that case are ongoing.

In April 2022 , Blue Springs resident Louis Enrique Colon, one of the other Kansas City Proud Boys charged in the attacks, pleaded guilty for his role.

The criminal cases against the two remaining area Proud Boys, Christopher Kuehne and William Chrestman, are ongoing.

