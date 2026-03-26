Judge orders Olathe man charged with stabbing middle school teacher to undergo mental health evaluation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, district judge approved an order for a competency evaluation of the man charged with stabbing a middle school teacher at an Olathe park.

First responders were called to Olathe Two Trails Park around 12:05 p.m. on March 19. Upon arrival, they found a 38-year-old woman, Jamie Trumpp, suffering from a stab wound to her neck.

Kwan N. Trezvant, 27, faces an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with the incident.

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On Monday, Trezvant’s attorneys filed a motion to determine competency. He appeared for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

District Judge Christina Dunn Gyllenborg ordered Trezvant to undergo a mental health examination to “determine his competency to stand trial in the matter or to determine whether or not further evaluation should be performed at a state institution,” per a court document.

Trezvant was referred to the Johnson County Mental Health Center, and the evaluation will take place at the Johnson County Jail.

The court also ordered that case proceedings be suspended pending a competency hearing.

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