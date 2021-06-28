Judge rejects plea deal for woman involved in day care sexual assault case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge has rejected the plea deal for a woman involved in a sexual assault case at a Lee’s Summit day care.

Emily Hammerly was charged in the case after she allegedly failed to report child abuse at her Little Learner day care.

Her son, Joseph Hammerly, is charged with felony sodomy after he allegedly sexually abused three 5-year-old girls.

The plea deal took prison time off the table for Emily Hammerly.

The victims’ families compared the plea deal to “ a punch in the stomach .”

Monday, community members gathered outside the Jackson County courthouse in Independence to protest the deal, carrying signs that read “children can’t stop child abuse, adults can,” and “protect the children, not the pedophiles.”

Prosecutors say one of the girls told a teacher Joseph Hammerly "put his 'private' in her mouth" and then gave her “apple candies.”

News of what the little girl said reached Emily Hammerly, but court documents say she “did not instruct any of the employees to ‘hotline’” the incident.

Emily Hammerly said she spoke with her son and “felt good” after their conversation, allowing him to continue working in the day care .

The families are hoping for jail time for both Hammerlys, one father told 41 Action News on Friday.

"And people deserve jail time," the first alleged victim's father said. "You know, what Joseph did is obviously... you know, I'd like to see him gone for the rest of his life. I don't know if that's an option, 20+ years is on the table. And I think his mom deserves jail time, too."

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said a felony charge could still come for Emily Hammerly.

While she couldn’t comment further on the case, Peters Baker did say her primary concern is avoiding any possibility of calling a child victim to the witness stand in court.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .