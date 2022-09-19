Judge rules ex-KCK detective Roger Golubski can remain free before trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge ruled Monday that former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski can remain free during pre-trial court proceedings.

During a detention hearing, Golubski lawyers cited his medical conditions and U.S. Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz ruled that the risk Golubski poses to the community is different now that in previous years.

Golubski was arrested Thursday on six counts of deprivation of civil rights of at least two victims.

A federal court filing Friday revealed accusations from seven more women who claimed to have been victimized by Golubski.

As part of the the pre-trial conditions, Golubski will be in the custody of his long-term partner, can't leave the state of Kansas, and must avoid contact with all victims and witnesses of the case.

Golubski's next hearing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 12.

