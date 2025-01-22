Jury finds Fort Leavenworth teen guilty of using Snapchat in school threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth County jury found a Fort Leavenworth teen guilty this week of using the social media platform Snapchat to make a school threat last September.

The jury found Kaden Ray Bently guilty of one count of aggravated criminal threat.

According to court documents, Bently used social media to threaten to commit a school shooting at Leavenworth High School on Sept. 18, 2024.

Bently was taken into custody shortly after making the threat as police and Fort Leavenworth Military Police worked together to learn his identity.

KSHB 41’s Elyse Schoenig spoke to Leavenworth residents and business owners after the threat.

Hear what they had to say in the video player below.

How social media impacts threats of violence toward schools

Sentencing is set for Feb. 26.

