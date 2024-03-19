Jury trial for Mariah Thomas, mother charged in infant’s death, set for January 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury trial has been set for Jan. 13, 2025, for a mother accused of placing her 1-month-old in an oven in February.

Mariah Thomas was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, which led to the child’s death.

Thomas' bond was reduced in late February to $100,000 with 10% secured. If she posts bond, she will be required to be on house arrest with a GPS bracelet monitor.

The incident took place on Feb. 9 in the 4100 block of Forest Avenue.

Per court documents, Thomas’s grandfather told detectives his granddaughter said she thought she put the child in a crib when she “accidentally put her in the oven.”

Thomas’ trial was set for the same date as the trial of Corrinne O’Connor, who was charged in the death of her 5-year-old son.

