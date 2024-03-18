Jury trial for mother charged in death of 5-year-old son set for January 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Corrinne O’Connor will go on trial in January 2025 for the death of her 5-year-old son Grayson.

O’Connor, 27, pleaded not guilty earlier this month after she was charged in January with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Grayson fell to his death in November from a window on the 17th floor of the Grand Boulevard Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, per police.

Previous police records indicate responses to O’Connor’s apartment on disturbances as well as one call for an “emotionally disturbed person.”

Since Grayson’s death, O’Connor has been evicted from the apartment.

O’Connor is next due in court on Jan. 9, 2025, for a pre-trial conference before the jury trial begins Jan. 13.

