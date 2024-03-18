Watch Now
Jury trial for mother charged in death of 5-year-old son set for January 2025

Corrinne OConnor Court.png
POOL
Corrinne O'Connor appears at a court hearing on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri.
Corrinne OConnor Court.png
Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 12:32:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Corrinne O’Connor will go on trial in January 2025 for the death of her 5-year-old son Grayson.

O’Connor, 27, pleaded not guilty earlier this month after she was charged in January with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Grayson fell to his death in November from a window on the 17th floor of the Grand Boulevard Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, per police.

Previous police records indicate responses to O’Connor’s apartment on disturbances as well as one call for an “emotionally disturbed person.”

Since Grayson’s death, O’Connor has been evicted from the apartment.

O’Connor is next due in court on Jan. 9, 2025, for a pre-trial conference before the jury trial begins Jan. 13.


