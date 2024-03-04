Corrinne O’Connor pleads not guilty in November death of 5-year-old son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Corrinne O’Connor pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon during her arraignment in Jackson County Circuit Court on one felony count related to the death of her 5-year-old son Grayson.

She originally was charged Jan. 30 with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, a Class A felony. A grand jury indicted her on the same charge in a superseding indictment last week and Monday was her initial arraignment in the case.

O’Connor, 27, who appeared Monday in court in-person and in custody, remains in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, which was modified last month from cash-only to a 10% surety bond.

She is due back in court for a hearing on March 18.

TIMELINE | Death investigation of 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor

O’Connor faces 10 to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Grayson fell to his death on Nov. 27, 2023, from a 17th-floor window at the Grand Boulevard Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, according to police. His body was found around 11 a.m. in an alley by someone emerging from the building's basement.

He was one month shy of his sixth birthday.

KCPD records indicate that officers had responded to O’Connor’s apartment eight times since Grayson was born, including six involving a disturbance and one for an “emotionally disturbed person.”

She has subsequently been evicted from the apartment.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.