Timeline | Death investigation of 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death of 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor has been a topic of concern and sparked numerous questions about the events leading up to and during his death.

After his mother was charged in connection to her son Grayson's death Tuesday, KSHB 41 wanted to compile the events and information we know so far about the before, during and after of this case.

~11:00 a.m. – Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

A passerby found a deceased juvenile male in a KCMO downtown alleyway in the 1000 block of Grand Boulevard.

John Batten/KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, Police block off 10th Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 as part of a homicide investigation.

Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department launched an investigation shortly after.

Police confirmed the juvenile male, who was identified at the time as “not a teen,” died from unknown bodily trauma.

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed the boy who was found dead in a downtown alley near East 10th Street and Grand Boulevard fell from a nearby apartment building.

The investigation continued to be labeled as a “suspicious death investigation.”

Police said surveillance footage confirmed the boy fell from a building, although circumstances surrounding how he fell to his death remained under investigation.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department identified the victim as 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor.

Police said he lived in a 17th-floor unit of the Grand Boulevard Lofts.

Detectives said they believed Grayson fell from a window that was left open.

Investigators continued to investigate how the child fell from the window.

Grayson’s mother, Corrinne O’Connor, was listed as a subject of interest.

Detectives said they were working to determine if Grayson’s death was a homicide or child neglect/endangerment.

KCPD said they were working with the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine charges.

Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

Neighbors of Grayson created a memorial for him in the alleyway where his body was found.

KSHB Neighbors created a memorial for 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor in the alley his body was found in on Nov. 27, 2023.

Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department revisited the downtown apartment building.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan met with several Grand Boulevard Loft tenants.

Neighbor Kelsey Grzib said she had known Grayson all of his life, and said she urged detectives to get justice for him as they revisited the building.

“We’re all mad,” Grzib said. “We’re very angry. We’re all just kind of numb.”

Multiple tenants told KSHB 41 News the windows at Grand Boulevard Lofts only open about 6 inches, unless safety mechanisms are bypassed.

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan spoke with Derrae Davis, who lived two doors down from Grayson since late 2019.

She said she saw red flags in Grayson’s life and she reported her concerns to the apartment’s property manager.

Another neighbor told KSHB 41 News they had filed a report with the Missouri Department of Social Services (MDSS) approximately two years ago. MDSS told KSHB 41 News they could not provide documents to verify those claims until April 2024.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

It was revealed the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department received eight calls for service to Grayson’s apartment at Grand Boulevard Lofts since 2017.

The first call recorded — Feb. 21, 2018 — comes less than two months after Grayson was born on Dec. 27, 2017.



Feb. 21, 2018, at 12:15 p.m. — Residence check

Jan. 28, 2018, at 1:50 p.m. — Disturbance

Oct. 2, 2019, at 9:29 p.m. — Disturbance

Oct. 11, 2019, at 6:17 a.m. — Disturbance

Jan. 6, 2020, at 9:11 a.m. — Disturbance, standby to keep the peace

Oct. 22, 2020, at 4:18 p.m. — Disturbance

Nov. 5, 2021, at 10:05 p.m. — Emotionally disturbed person, check welfare

Jan. 14, 2023, at 6:18 a.m. — Disturbance, standby to keep the peace

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan sat down with Missouri Rep. Aaron Crossley, who represents Independence, Missouri, who called for a meeting with Department of Social Services over the death of Grayson.

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker filed a first-degree endangering the welfare of a child charge against Corrinne O’Connor.

A court issued an order to seal the case until O’Connor was taken into custody, which wouldn't occur until Jan. 25, 2024.

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

A spokesperson from the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office told KSHB 41 that the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department turned over the results of its investigation over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

This began the process of the office determining whether to file charges in O’Connor’s death.

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

KCPD revealed two of the eight calls police responded to at the unit where Grayson O'Connor lived were concerns about the child.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 14, police responded to the unit on a child endangerment call.

On Oct. 22, 2020, KCPD officers responded to a call received by the department's child hotline.

Details to both calls were not available as the investigation into Grayson's death continues, according to KCPD spokesperson Capt. Corey Carlisle.

Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

After Missouri State Representative Aaron Crossley met with the director of Missouri’s Department of Social Services, he sat down with KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan and spoke about wanting to hire more employees to investigate child abuse claims.

“The lower the caseload, the more people can go out and pay attention to more preventative things like helping people access mental healthcare, helping people access food and housing, so kids can be safe,” Crossley said.

A survey of his constituents shows nearly 90% support spending more money on children services.

“I think most Missourians would want to make sure we’re allocating resources robustly to address childhood abuse and neglect,” Crossley said.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023

Approximately a dozen neighbors, loved ones and community members gathered to honor Grayson O’Connor on the day that would have marked his sixth birthday. KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis attended the gathering and heard from attendees.

In addition to neighbors, employees from a nearby grocery store who knew Grayson showed up to support, as well as a Blue Springs mother with a son the same age as Grayson.

"I just haven’t been able to get it off my mind since; it’s been heavy on my heart,” said Aley Savage, a Blue Springs mother.

From a cold alley, people left toys and green balloons to try and bring a sense of warmth, remembering a 5-year-old little boy who died under concerning circumstances.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Grand Boulevard Lofts Limited Partnership – the company that owns the apartment building where O’Connor lived – filed an eviction petition against Grayson O’Connor’s mother, Corrine O’Connor.

The petition alleged she removed the window stops from the window authorities believe he fell from.

Police believe he fell out of a window they found ajar on the 17th floor of the Grand Boulevard Lofts, where he was living with his mother.

"On or about Nov. 27, 2023, it was discovered that a minor occupant of the Premises had fallen from a window after the window stops had been carelessly removed by the Defendant," according to the eviction filing.

The filing also alleges the unit where Grayson was living was "uninhabitable by the State due to very poor sanitary conditions."

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Corrinne O’Connor, Grayson’s mother, did not appear at her eviction hearing scheduled on this day. A judge continued the case to Feb. 1.

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan visited Grand Boulevard Lofts this day and spoke with a resident who lives a few floors below the O’Connor’s.

He said property managers routinely inspect apartment units and check the status of window stops.

But V showed KSHB 41 News it is possible to remove the stops with the correct tools and know-how.

KSHB 41 V removes screws from window in his apartment.

“It fights you,” V said of the window stops.

KSHB 41 V and Charlie Keegan are met with resistance as they work to lift the window.

“A little baby couldn’t do that, couldn’t raise the window all the way up. You see what I’m saying? A baby couldn’t do that.”

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

Corrinne O’Connor is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection to her son, Grayson’s death. The Jackson County Prosecutor's office released a press release notifying the public of the charge this day. KSHB 41 News Staff also obtained and summarized the probable cause statement Tuesday, which detailed specifics about what happened the day Grayson died.

Jackson County Department of Corrections Mug shot of Corrinne O'Connor

This timeline will be updated with more information as the story develops.