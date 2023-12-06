Grayson O’Connor’s death prompts Missouri lawmaker to call meeting with Department of Social Services

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Rep. Aaron Crossley, who represents Independence, Missouri, will meet with directors from the Department of Social Services next week.

The 5-year-old death of Grayson O’Connor in Kansas City on Nov. 27 partly prompted the meeting.

“I can maybe see where some missteps took place,” Crossley said. “Or, more broadly, how the legislature can help them do their job.”

Crossley is a licensed master social worker by trade.

One of Grayson’s neighbor told KSHB 41 News she reported red flags about Grayson’s care to the state.

Missouri’s Department of Social Services and its Children’s Division investigates those kinds of accusations.

KSHB 41 requested information from the DSS about its involvement in Grayson’s life. A spokesperson said the agency will not release information until the investigation into the child’s death is complete.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department continues to investigate the case.

Officers have not arrested anyone, but called Grayson’s mother a “subject of interest” and categorized his death as suspicious.

Police discovered the boy in the alley behind his downtown apartment complex. Preliminary evidence leads officers to believe he fell from his top floor apartment unit.

“It’s heart-wrenching,” Crossley said. “I work by day outside the legislature, just a few blocks from where that happened. So I remember getting the news alerts that day and just feeling devastated. As a father of two kids, I take it personally that this kind of thing is happening.”

Police records show officers responded to Grayson’s apartment unit at least eight times since 2018.

Another purpose for Crossley’s meeting with department leaders is to find out how the legislature can improve its processes.

Crossley is considering updates to training for social workers, increases to salaries for employees, and reductions in caseloads for each employee.

“We’ve been sounding the alarm bells, especially to the state, for a while that we need to make sure we’re addressing childcare in the way it needs to be,” Crossley said. “I think in my mind, what I saw was a generational disinvestment in children coming to fruition. Those of us in the field who have been advocating for more services are frustrated because clearly what we’re doing right now is not working.”

Crossley encouraged everyone to live by the “see something, say something” motto.

The Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotlineis 1-800-392-3738. Crossley said don’t think someone else will call, and don’t be afraid to call the hotline multiple times.

