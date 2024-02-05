Hearing continued for mother whose child died in fall from downtown apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother charged in the death of 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor, who fell from a 17th-floor apartment window Nov. 27, 2023, in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, appeared Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Corrinne O’Connor appeared for a bond-review hearing. She faces one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

A KCPD probable-cause statement indicates that the window’s safety features had been tampered with before Grayson O’Connor’s death.

The case was continued because her public defender, Anthony Vibbard, was not in court and “needs time to meet with” Corrinne O’Connor before the hearing.

A new bond-review hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Corrinne O’Connor appeared in person, wearing shackles and a Jackson County Detention Center jumpsuit, and did not speak. She’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

TIMELINE | Investigation into 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor’s death

Vibbard filed a motion for release or a bond reduction last Friday.

Corrinne O’Connor is barred from having contact with witnesses in the case or returning to the Grand Boulevard Lofts, where she shared an apartment with her son Grayson.

The apartment complex detailed squalid conditions inside the apartment in successful eviction proceedings last week.

Grayson O’Connor’s body was found shortly after 11:30 a.m. on the Monday after Thanksgiving in an alley under the open window along East 10th Street between Grand Boulevard and Walnut Street.

Courtesy of Kelsey Grzib Grayson O'Connor, 5, died Monday, Nov. 27, after falling from a window at his apartment in the Grand Boulevard Lofts in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

—

