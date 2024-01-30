Mother arrested, charged in death of 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Corrinne O’Connor has been charged in the death of her 5-year-old son Grayson O’Connor.

Grayson died in late November. Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to an alley near East 10th Street and Grand Boulevard, which is where his body was located.

Corrinne is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection to Grayson's death.

When officers located Grayson's body, they noticed "catastrophic damage" to his head and body, including near his eye and a broken, twisted leg, court papers said.

Emergency medical service crews who attempted to treat Grayson noted his body temperature was cold enough to cause concern.

From the alleyway where he fell, investigators saw a window was open from the 17th floor of the building, and that it was the only window open on the back of the apartment building.

Surveillance video of Grayson's fall showed he hit a covered walkway that was over the alley before falling into the alley.

Investigators later responded to the apartment unit where Grayson lived and talked to Corrinne.

After arriving to the apartment unit, investigators found Corrinne laying in front of the window where Grayson fell from.

They asked Corrinne where her son was, and she replied that he'd "went out the window."

Inside of the apartment, investigators found a filthy scene all throughout the unit.

In the front entryway, they found feces on the ground. Food debris and trash were piled in the corner, as well as dried liquid all over walls in the same entryway.

They observed more feces on the floor in the apartment that was stamped and flattened into the carpet as if it had been stepped on.

They noted that the whole unit a whole was dirty and unkempt with food debris and dirty clothes found throughout.

The area near the window where Grayson fell from, investigators found a "copious" amount of chocolate on the sill and exterior ledge of the window.

The chocolate on the interior window sill had chocolate smeared with what appeared to be child imprints.

There was also chocolate on the exterior ledge of the window that was dripping over the edge to ground 17 stories below.

Investigators spoke with an apartment manager, and notified them that the window was fully open.

She told them that should be impossible, because every window has two stops that prevent it from opening past a few inches.

She also said that if the stops had been removed, it would've been done purposely.

Detectives noted how Corrinne didn't report her son had fallen and instead police were notified by someone walking out of the basement of the apartment.

Corrinne is due in court for a bond review hearing on Feb. 5,

—