Community remembers Grayson O'Connor on his birthday as investigation into his death continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community gathered on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, to honor 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor on the day that would've marked his sixth birthday.

On Nov. 27, his body was discovered after police said he fell from an apartment where he and his mother lived on the 17th floor.

Police found Grayson's body in the alley near the Grand Boulevard Lofts located at East 10th Street and Grand Boulevard.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department later said his mother is being investigated as a subject of interest, though she has not been charged in his death.

It wasn’t just the apartment neighbors who came to stand in the alley and honor Grayson.

Employees from a nearby grocery store who knew Grayson showed up to support, as did a Blue Springs mother who has a son the same age as him.

"I just haven’t been able to get it off my mind since; it’s been heavy on my heart,” said Aley Savage, a Blue Springs mother.

Catherine Johnson said she still holds on to the memories of seeing Grayson at the store where she worked.

“I came because he and his mom used to come into the grocery store where I worked, and it touched me in a way," Johnson said. "I’m hurting, the whole community is hurting, it’s just sad; somebody dropped the ball, and this should not have happened."

From a cold alley, people left toys and green balloons to try and bring a sense of warmth, remembering a 5-year-old little boy who died under concerning circumstances.

“I believe he should be remembered not just today or tomorrow — I believe he should be remembered all the time," Victoria Shaw said.

About a dozen people showed up for what would have been Grayson’s sixth birthday.

“This boy should still be here on his birthday today," Savage said.

Johnson said she’d sit and talk with Grayson in the grocery store, and still remembers his blue eyes.

“The last time he came in, I could tell his mother was pretty distraught. I kept him occupied: 'Hi Grayson, how you doing? How old are you? How’s school?'" Johnson said. “I prayed to God when I saw it happen that it wouldn’t be him, and when I saw his picture, my knees hit the floor.”

After one month of growing questions, community members continue their calls for justice.

Police say they are continuing to investigate this case.

