Mother charged in 5-year-old’s death after fall from downtown Kansas City, Missouri, apartment evicted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge formally evicted Corrinne O’Connor from the apartment she shared with her late 5-year-old son, Grayson, during a hearing Thursday morning.

Grayson O’Connor died after falling 17 stories from an apartment window that had been tampered with. His body was found in an alley outside the Grand Boulevard Lofts on Nov. 27, 2023.

Courtesy of Kelsey Grzib Grayson O'Connor, 5, died Monday, Nov. 27, after falling from a window at his apartment in the Grand Boulevard Lofts in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after the deadly fall, the apartment complex moved to evict Corrinne O’Connor, who faces one felony charge related to Grayson’s death.

TIMELINE | Death investigation of 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor

Judge Mary Weir granted that request Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Corrinne O’Connor, who was not at the eviction hearing and did not have a lawyer there to represent her, was charged Dec. 14, 2023, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

A judge sealed the case, but the charges were made public Tuesday and Corrinne O’Connor was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police probable cause statement, which underpinned the charges against Corrinne O’Connor, detailed squalid conditions inside the apartment.

The court document also highlighted that the safety mechanisms designed to keep the 17th-floor apartment’s windows from opening more than a couple inches had been removed and that chocolate syrup had been smeared along the window sill.

Neighbors had previously expressed concern about Grayson O'Connor's welfare and KCPD reported numerous calls for service at the apartment during the time Corrinne O'Connor lived there.

Corrinne O'Connor is due in court Feb. 5 for a bond review hearing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.