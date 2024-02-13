Watch Now
Mother charged in death of 5-year-old son who fell from KCMO apartment building gets bond modification

Corrinne O'Connor appears at a court hearing on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 4:25 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 17:38:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Corrinne O'Connor, the mother charged in the death of her 5-year-old son who fell out of a 17th-story apartment window in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in November, was granted a bond modification Tuesday.

O'Connor's initial cash-only $100,000 bond was modified so that she now only has to post 10%.

Her attorney argued the bond set was excessive and that she could not afford to post it, according to court documents. Jackson County Judge R. Travis Willingham approved the modification.

O'Connor's son, Grayson, fell to his death from a 17th-story window at the Grand Boulevard Lofts on Nov. 27, 2023. O'Connor was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection to his death on Dec. 14, 2023.

She was formally evicted from Grand Boulevard Lofts during an eviction hearing, for which she was not present, on Feb. 1.

The eviction petition alleged O'Connor removed the window stops from the window officials believe Grayson fell from.

Tuesday was O'Connor's second court appearance. Her first appearance was on Monday, Feb. 5, when she received her initial bond. She is set to return to court at 2 p.m. on March 4 for arraignment.

