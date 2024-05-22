Juvenile faces 2nd-degree murder charge in April death of 11-year-old Kourtney Freeman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile is charged and in custody in connection to the April murder of 11-year-old Kourtney Freeman.

The juvenile’s charges include second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and several misdemeanor assault counts, per Jackson County Court.

A spokesperson for the court said a request for a certification hearing has been filed because some of the charges are felonies that qualify for a mandatory certification hearing.

A trial date has not been set.

The court spokesperson said the juvenile is securely detained and is due in court June 12 for a detention hearing.

Kourtney Freeman was shot and killed the night of April 10 near Flora Avenue and East 33rd Street.

RELATED | Kauffman School pays tribute to Kourtney Freeman during anti-violence workshop

Her loved ones said “nobody was like her” and she will be remembered for her love for other people.

