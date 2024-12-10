Juvenile officer drops charges against teen in connection to death of Shaun Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges against a teen in connection to the Aug. 28 death of Brady & Fox co-owner Shaun Brady were dropped Tuesday by the Jackson County Juvenile Officer.

The teen was one of two juveniles charged in connection to Brady’s death as he was taking out the trash at his restaurant in Brookside.

Both teens were initially charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. One of the two teens was also charged with attempted stealing of a vehicle.

While the charges against one of the teens were dismissed, proceedings against the other teen, including whether they will be tried as an adult, remain ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.