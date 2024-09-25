Judge to decide if 2 minors charged in Shaun Brady's death will be tried as adults in December

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge will decide whether two minors charged in the shooting death of Shaun Brady will be charged as adults in December.

Brady, a beloved Kansas City chef and beloved figure in the Irish community, was killed on Aug. 28. He was also the co-owner of the restaurant Brady & Fox.

He was taking the trash out in the parking lot of his business when he saw multiple people gathered around a vehicle.

Brady confronted the group and gunfire later rang out. Brady was shot and later died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Two minors were arrested not long after the incident in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder, attempted stealing of a motor vehicle, and armed criminal action.

A second teen is also charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Both teens have certification hearings in December.

Those court dates are set for Dec. 4 and Dec. 18

