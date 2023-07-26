Kansas City, Kansas, man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing of father

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New charges have been filed against the man accused of fatally stabbing his father and injuring a woman before he was shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers.

John Eugene McGriff, 32, was charged with second-degree murder, the Wyandotte County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

The KCK man was previously charged with aggravated battery, mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

McGriff is accused of stabbing his father on July 18 inside an apartment building for the elderly in the 3700 block of Strong Avenue in KCK. His father, Samuel McGriff, 72, was found dead in the building by staff members.

Police then responded to a second stabbing several minutes later near South 34th Street and Metropolitan Avenue. A 46-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed by a man after she finished volunteering at a church's food pantry in the area.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries and was released four days later after surgery.

KCKPD reportedly located McGriff and ordered him to drop the knife he was wielding, but he refused and charged at officers. Officers fired at McGriff, who was critically injured.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting involving KCK police officers.

The KCKPD Major Case and Persons Unit is investigating the homicide and stabbing.

